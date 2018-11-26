Nancy Aguilar, 36, of Sammamish was driving one of six charter buses carrying members of the University of Washington's marching band to the Apple Cup. The bus slid off the road and toppled onto its side, injuring numerous people on board.

The driver of a charter bus carrying members of the University of Washington’s marching band that slid off eastbound Interstate 90 on Thanksgiving night and rolled onto its side has been cited for driving too fast for conditions and could face additional citations pending the outcome of a collision investigation, according to the

Washington State Patrol.

The driver has been identified as Nancy Aguilar, 36, of Sammamish, said Trooper John Bryant. Aguilar, along with about 45 of the 56 people on board the coach, was injured in the crash. Bryant didn’t know the extent of her injuries but said they did not appear serious.

Three students were hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Aguilar was driving one of six buses taking marching band members and members of the UW spirit squads to the Apple Cup in Pullman when the bus went off the road and rolled just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

As a result of the crash, the marching band did not perform during the 111th Apple Cup, which the UW Huskies won 28-15 over the Washington State University Cougars on Friday, advancing to the conference championship against Utah.

Road conditions at the time of the crash were icy and slushy, said Bryant. The bus rolled on eastbound I-90 at milepost 146, about 3 miles west of the tiny town of George in Grant County, roughly halfway between Seattle and Pullman.

“We do know there were six buses within reasonable distance of each other and it was the only bus that went off the roadway. There were no other collisions in the area,” Bryant said in explaining why the driver was cited. The citation is a $136 ticket, plus a $25 collision fee, for a total of $161, he said.

Aguilar, who was properly endorsed to drive the charter bus, could face additional citations, Bryant said. Investigators are still working on a detailed collision report, which Bryant expected to be completed in a few weeks.