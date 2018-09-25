The northbound train struck the car in the 8900 block of State Avenue, dragging the vehicle to 104th Street, where the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A driver was killed Tuesday morning when a train struck a car in Marysville, according to police.

Streets in the area are expected to be closed during the investigation.

No other details were immediately available.