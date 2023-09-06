A man driving a dump truck carrying mud was killed Wednesday afternoon in a collision on Highway 167 in Kent, according to authorities.

The crash occurred on the northbound onramp from Highway 516 shortly after noon. The ramp and the two right northbound lanes were closed Wednesday afternoon as cleanup was underway, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

While investigators are still looking into what caused the collision, it appears a mechanical failure might have caused the driver to lose control, said Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson.

No one else was injured, he said.

There was no estimated time for reopening. WSDOT warned of an extended closure.