A driver was killed on Interstate 5 in Lynnwood on Sunday morning, when the 2008 Hyundai Accent they were driving the wrong way on the freeway hit a concrete barrier, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The Hyundai was driving north in the southbound lane near Milepost 180 at about 5:15 a.m. when it struck the barrier on the right side. As it stopped, another driver in a 2012 Ford Focus hit the Hyundai after unsuccessfully trying to veer out of its way.

The driver of the Hyundai has not been publicly identified, pending notification of their family.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and Washington State Patrol did not say why the driver was going the wrong way. It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved, according to state patrol.

The driver of the Focus, an 83-year-old man, was not injured.