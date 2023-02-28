A driver was killed Tuesday after his car plunged from a Seattle overpass, authorities say.
The man drove onto a ramp on the 100 block of South Michigan Street, apparently was unable to turn on the curve and went over a barrier, the State Patrol said.
Seattle Fire Department crews found the man dead about 2:30 p.m., the agency said.
Trooper Rick Johnson, a State Patrol spokesperson, said that the man was alone in his car and that no one else was hurt. The State Patrol is investigating.
No other details were immediately available.
