A driver was injured Monday evening after he was struck in the face by a rock thrown through his windshield on Interstate 90 in Seattle, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Troopers responded to reports of a crash in the eastbound lanes near Rainier Avenue at around 11 p.m., Trooper Rick Johnson said Tuesday in a news release. Investigators determined a rock from a nearby construction site on the interstate was thrown at the car.

The driver was hit in the face, causing him to crash into a barrier and become temporarily unconscious, Johnson said. He was transported to Harborview Medical Center with a serious facial laceration.

The state patrol is working with Seattle police and the Washington State Department of Transportation to identify any suspects, according to Johnson. Charges could range from a misdemeanor to a felony, he said.

There have been 74 rock-throwing incidents reported in the downtown Seattle Interstate 5 and I-90 corridor so far this year, according to the state patrol.

Efforts by officials will include WSDOT turning its cameras to areas where incidents are frequently occurring, as well as increasing the presence of troopers in those locations.