The driver in a one-car crash that killed four passengers early Sunday morning in Tukwila has been arrested on suspicious of vehicular homicide, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The 22-year-old Kent man was speeding on Highway 518 near the freeway’s intersection with Interstate 405 when the Nissan Titan pickup he was driving went off the road, Trooper Rick Johnson, a spokesman for the State Patrol, said by email. The vehicle struck a guardrail, rotated and then hit a concrete bridge pillar.

The four passengers, all men in their late teens and early 20s, were pronounced dead at the scene, Johnson said. Only one was wearing a seat belt. Their names have not been released.

The driver, who was ejected from the truck and landed on the road’s right shoulder, was taken to Harborview Medical Center. He will be booked into the King County Jail on four counts of vehicular homicide when he is released from the hospital, Johnson said.

The roadway was closed for eight hours while State Patrol troopers investigated.