A driver is in custody after two separate fatal hit-and-run incidents Thursday night in Auburn, according to the Auburn Police Department.

Auburn police said the suspect allegedly struck and killed one man with a vehicle in the 4500 block of Auburn Way North around 8:40 p.m. and then fled the scene.

Roughly 35 minutes later, the same driver is alleged to have struck a motorcyclist at the intersection of South Peasley Canyon Road and West Valley Highway South, police said. The motorcyclist died from his injuries.