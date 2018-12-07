One person was in critical condition, according to Renton firefighters.
A person was in critical condition after being hit by a driver in Renton Friday evening, according to authorities in Renton. A second person was also injured but that person’s condition was not immediately known.
The collision happened at about 6 p.m. near the 400 block of Rainier Avenue North.
The union representing Renton firefighters initially wrote on Twitter that the collision involved a pedestrian, but later retweeted a report that the injured person was a bicyclist.
A spokesperson for University of Washington Medicine, which includes Harborview and other hospitals, said a bicyclist had been transported from the area of the crash and was in critical condition.
Further information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story.