One person was in critical condition, according to Renton firefighters.

A pedestrian was in critical condition after being hit by a driver in Renton Friday evening, according to authorities in Renton. A second person was also injured but that person’s condition was not immediately known.

The collision happened about 6 p.m. near the 400 block of Rainier Avenue North.

Renton police said there was a “major accident” in the area but did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

Major accident at the 400 blk of Rainer Ave N. Please find alternate routes as we will be investigating the scene for a while. Will update when clear, Thank you/kh — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) December 8, 2018

This is a developing story.