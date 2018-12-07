One person was in critical condition, according to Renton firefighters.
A pedestrian was in critical condition after being hit by a driver in Renton Friday evening, according to authorities in Renton. A second person was also injured but that person’s condition was not immediately known.
The collision happened about 6 p.m. near the 400 block of Rainier Avenue North.
Renton police said there was a “major accident” in the area but did not immediately respond to a request for more information.
This is a developing story.