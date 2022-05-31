A driver in a black sedan hit the front of Coastal Kitchen in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood Tuesday evening, causing structural damage to the restaurant, fire officials said.

Fire crews and Seattle police responded to the business on 15th Avenue East around 7 p.m., according to the Seattle Fire Department.

The driver was taken to a hospital in stable condition, the fire department said. No other injuries were reported.

Officials closed 15th Avenue East as well as the sidewalk near the restaurant to evaluate the structural damage.

No other information was immediately available.

Staff photographer Dean Rutz contributed to this report.