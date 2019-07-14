Four people were rushed to the hospital Sunday afternoon after a driver hit another car, then hit a 9-year-old boy on the sidewalk before colliding with a telephone pole in Seattle’s Magnolia neighborhood, the Seattle Fire Department said.

The driver, a 59-year-old man, was driving east on a very steep hill on West Dravus Street between 23rd Avenue West and 25th Avenue West at around 3:15 p.m. when his car struck another car, said David Cuerpo, public information officer for the Seattle Fire Department. The car the man hit had a woman and young girl inside.

The man then traveled another block or two, before his car hit the boy, Cuerpo said, and then careened off the road and struck a pole with an electrical transformer on it. The pole was sheared off and the transformer fell, in contact with the man’s car, Cuerpo said. Firefighters eventually extricated the man from the vehicle, but had to wait five to 10 minutes for Seattle City Light technicians to shut off power to the live wires surrounding the crash, Cuerpo said.

All four people involved were transferred to Harborview Medical Center, Seattle fire said. The 59-year-old man, the 9-year-old boy and the female driver of the other vehicle were in stable condition. The girl, a passenger in the other vehicle, had minor injuries, Cuerpo said.

The Seattle Police Department is investigating and Seattle City Light is working to repair damage, Cuerpo said.

Dravus between 20th Avenue West and 25th Avenue West was shut down for several hours Sunday.