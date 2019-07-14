Four people were rushed to the hospital Sunday afternoon and one man was arrested after he drove his Dodge Charger on the sidewalk, hitting a 7-year-old boy, before rear-ending another car with two occupants and ultimately crashing into a telephone pole in Seattle’s Magnolia neighborhood, emergency officials said.

The driver, a 59-year-old man, showed signs of impairment after he was evaluated by police and was arrested on suspicion of multiple counts of vehicular assault, Seattle Police said.

The man was driving east on a very steep hill on West Dravus Street at 25th Avenue West at around 3:10 p.m. when he drove on the sidewalk to pass a slower car, hitting the young boy who was with his mother on the sidewalk, Seattle Police said. He then continued east, down the hill, rear-ending another car on the next block and injuring that car’s driver, a 49-year-old woman, and 16-year-old passenger, police said.

The car, traveling in the wrong lane, continued down the hill before jumping onto the planting strip and crashing into a wooden utility pole, about three blocks from where he had first hit the boy, police said.

The pole was sheared off and the transformer fell, in contact with the man’s car, the Seattle Fire Department said. Firefighters eventually extricated the man from the vehicle but had to wait five to 10 minutes for Seattle City Light technicians to shut off power to the live wires surrounding the crash, Seattle Fire spokesman David Cuerpo said.

The driver and the 7-year-old boy were both transferred to Harborview Medical Center. The child had serious, non-life-threatening injuries, police said; he was in satisfactory condition Monday morning, according to Harborview Medical Center spokesperson Susan Gregg. The driver had non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The woman and her teenage passenger were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Seattle Police says it remains an ongoing investigation.

Dravus between 20th Avenue West and 25th Avenue West was shut down for several hours Sunday.

Correction: Due to inaccurate information provided to The Times, an earlier version of this story misstated the age of the young boy who was injured. He is 7 years old.