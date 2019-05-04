Two adults and a child were injured in Seattle on Saturday evening after a man drove onto a sidewalk on Queen Anne Avenue North and struck them, according to police.
Seattle police said witnesses reported seeing a man pull out of a driveway about 6:20 p.m. near Galer Street, hit several parked cars, drive up onto the sidewalk and strike a man, a woman and a young child.
The driver remained on the scene and officers evaluated him. As of 9 p.m., he was being processed on suspicion of DUI and was to be booked into jail.
