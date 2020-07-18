A driver was found dead after crashing into a pillar of the Magnolia Bridge early Saturday, causing the car to erupt into flames, according to Seattle police.

The Police Department, which is investigating, said it believes the driver was traveling north along 15th Avenue West at a high speed and struck a pillar near West Garfield Street.

The car was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived shortly after 2:30 a.m. The driver was the only person in the vehicle, according to police.

15th Ave. W. and W. Garfield St.: unfortunately one occupant was found in the vehicle and is deceased. Response turned over to SPD for follow up. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) July 18, 2020

Engineers from the Seattle Department of Transportation evaluated the bridge pillar before the roadway was reopened.