A driver in a Jeep fatally struck a cyclist around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Sodo neighborhood, according to an online blotter post by Seattle police.

The driver was turning out of a parking lot near Fourth Avenue South and Holgate Street, preparing to turn north, police said. The driver was looking south while stopped for vehicle traffic, when the cyclist approached on the sidewalk from the north, according to Seattle police.

Seattle fire rendered aid to the cyclist, who later died.

Seattle police are investigating the incident and said the driver showed no signs of impairment and remained at the scene.