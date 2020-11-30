A 92-year-old pedestrian was killed Monday evening after being hit by a car while he was crossing a Bellevue street, police said.

Bellevue police officers were called to the 16000 block of Northeast Eighth Street — one of the main thoroughfares in the city — around 5:20 p.m., said police spokesperson Meeghan Black. The man, a Bellevue resident, was out for one of his nightly walks around the neighborhood and was on his way home when he stepped into the roadway. His wife told police he was about a block from his home, Black added.

The driver, a Bellevue man in his 50s, said he “never saw the victim enter the roadway,” Black said. The driver stayed at the scene after the collision and is showing no signs of impairment. No arrests have been made.

The 92-year-old was transported to Harborview Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead later Monday night.

Northeast Eighth Street between 156th Avenue Northeast and 164th Avenue Northeast will likely be limited to one lane of traffic until about 10 p.m., while police clear the scene, Black said.

“Please avoid the area and drive carefully,” she said on Twitter.