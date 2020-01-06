A car crashed into a Mountlake Terrace home Monday morning, leaving the woman driving the car dead and the house ablaze.

The crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. near 220th Street and 44th Avenue West. A woman who had been in the house was taken to a hospital for smoke exposure as a precaution, according to fire officials.

Officials will identify the driver, a woman in her mid-20s, once her family is notified, said Mountlake Terrace Police Chief Pete Caw. Detectives are still working to determine what caused the crash.

The car also crashed into a power pole and went through a fence, according to officials.

A car sheared off a power pole, went through a fence and crashed into a house, catching the house on fire at 220th ST SW & 44th AVE W, Mountlake Terrace at 7:45 AM. Fire is out. One person in the car died. A woman in the house taken to hospital for smoke exposure as a precaution. pic.twitter.com/kV0ug72rW9 — South County Fire (@SouthSnoFire) January 6, 2020

Seattle Times reporter Asia Fields contributed to this report.