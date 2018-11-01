No one inside the hospital was injured. The driver is in satisfactory condition.

A driver crashed a vehicle into Northwest Hospital and Medical Center near the Northgate neighborhood Thursday evening.

The male driver is in satisfactory condition and no one in the hospital was injured, said University of Washington Medicine spokeswoman Susan Gregg. Northwest Hospital is part of UW Medicine.

The car appeared to be out of control when it crashed through a lobby area near the emergency department, Gregg said. One person was in the area at the time, and the hospital remains fully operational, she added.

The Seattle Fire Department responded to the scene and confirmed the building is still structurally stable, said SFD spokeswoman Kristin Tinsley.