A car crashed through double doors leading into the food court at the Factoria mall in Bellevue on Wednesday, scattering diners but causing no injuries.

Bellevue police said the driver suffered a medical emergency and lost control of his car around noon.

Police Department public information officer Meeghan Black said the vehicle was stopped by a metal barrier in front of the Panera Bread shop.

Black said the man was unconscious and his foot remained on the accelerator, causing the tires of the car to spin and create smoke, which in turn set off the mall’s fire alarm. “It was just a chain of things,” Black said. The mall was briefly evacuated, she said.

The driver was taken to a hospital, where he was in good condition, Black said. The mall was reopened, although access to Panera and some other restaurants was limited pending cleanup.