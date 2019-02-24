All southbound lanes of I-5 near 164th Street Southwest were closed from just after 4 a.m. until about 11:30 a.m.

A 23-year-old woman was arrested after she struck four vehicles, leaving three occupants with critical injuries, while driving along Interstate 5 in Lynnwood early Sunday, the Washington State Patrol said.

Troopers arrested the driver, who wasn’t injured, for investigation of vehicular assault and drunken driving, according to an emailed report of the incident. A 37-year-old man, who was driving one of the vehicles that were struck, was also arrested for negligent driving, it said.

It was possible that the man had alcohol in his system as well, Trooper Heather Axtman said by phone.

The patrol said that just after 4 a.m., the woman hit a Washington State Department of Transportation snow plow while driving north on I-5 at 164th Street Southwest. She lost control of her sedan, continued through the median into the southbound lanes, and collided head-on with the man’s vehicle. A fourth vehicle then struck the debris in the southbound lanes.

Axtman said three occupants sustained critical injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital. The driver of the snow plow was checked out on scene and released, she added.

All southbound lanes of I-5 remained closed until about 11:30 a.m.