A 33-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence after he struck and killed a man who was walking on the sidewalk in Seattle’s Interbay neighborhood Saturday night.

The driver was headed north on 15th Avenue West at a fast speed, according to Seattle police. He passed another car near Gilman Drive West; then he lost control of the car and drove onto the sidewalk, hitting the man.

A witness called the police at around 10:48 p.m. The driver stayed at the scene, was checked for signs of impairment and was booked into King County Jail for investigation of vehicular manslaughter.