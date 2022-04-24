A 33-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence after he struck and killed a man who was walking on the sidewalk in Seattle’s Interbay neighborhood Saturday night.
The driver was headed north on 15th Avenue West at a fast speed, according to Seattle police. He passed another car near Gilman Drive West; then he lost control of the car and drove onto the sidewalk, hitting the man.
A witness called the police at around 10:48 p.m. The driver stayed at the scene, was checked for signs of impairment and was booked into King County Jail for investigation of vehicular manslaughter.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.