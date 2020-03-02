Two Bellevue Public Schools children and a bus driver suffered minor injuries after the brakes on their school bus failed and it rolled down a hill Monday afternoon, police said.

All three people, who were the only ones on the bus, were taken to a local hospital as a precaution, said Bellevue police spokeswoman Meeghan Black.

Police and fire officials responded to the crash in the 4700 block of 154th Place Southeast around 3:15 p.m. The driver was on his regular bus route and had stopped to drop a child off at the top of the hill when he said the brakes gave way, Black said.

As the bus slid down the hill, it hit a vehicle and a tree, which police say stopped it from crashing into a home. There were people inside the house, she said, but none of them were injured.

“It came down a pretty steep hill,” she said. “It slammed into a gray Volvo and blew through someone’s yard. Had the tree not been there, there would have been a lot more damage.”

Black said the bus slid about 300 feet down the hill before it collided with the curb and rolled into the yard.

“They’re just really fortunate,” she said.

Police are still investigating the crash.