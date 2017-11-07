Sketched Nov. 7, 2017

This morning I watched a steady flow of drivers bringing their ballots to this Snohomish County drop-box location near the Mountlake Terrace public library.

Nearly twenty years of life in the U.S. means the drive-thru culture doesn’t surprise me anymore. As someone who prefers walking and public transportation to get around the city, I still resent getting behind the wheel, but every now and then I pull my car through drive-thru restaurants, banks and pharmacies for the sake of saving time.

This election year, my second as a U.S. citizen, I’m realizing drive-thrus can serve purposes far more important than facilitating a quick meal on the go. These drive-thru ballot boxes help make voting convenient, and that’s a good thing.

I dropped my ballot in one of them yesterday. Did you?