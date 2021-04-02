Bring an extra layer or two of clothing if you’re heading outdoors on Easter this Sunday. There’s a weak cold front coming in over the weekend, with around a 30 percent chance of rain on Sunday and temperatures in the lower 50s.

According to the region’s National Weather Service station, the place that has the best chance of being cooler than average in the United States this month is — you’ve guessed it — Western Washington.

“But not dramatically,” meteorologist Mike McFarland said.

Overall, March in Seattle was only about a degree cooler than normal. It’s a lingering La Niña effect, with a still-chilly Pacific Ocean and onshore flow.

By the end of April, daytime highs are expected to average only about 5 degrees above Thursday’s 56-degree high. Overnight lows will remain in the high 30s and low 40s for the next two weeks.

Here’s the good news:

“That makes for good spring skiing. The snow won’t all turn to mush,” McFarland said.

And there won’t be enough rain to “wash the dye off the Easter eggs,” he said.