Picture the dreariest weather you can imagine.

What are you seeing? Temperatures in the 30s, some showers, maybe a little bit of sleet or wet snow mixed in?

That’s what the Seattle region is expecting Sunday, as the storm front that moved in late last week departs, leaving scattered dregs of precipitation in its wake.

The little bit of wet snow that could mix in is unlikely to stick in most places, said Mike McFarland, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

“Some showery weather has moved into the area, some places are probably getting some wet snow mixed in, or some sleet,” McFarland said. “Accumulations will be light and spotty.”

It shouldn’t stick to treated roads at all, McFarland said. But roads could still be icy, and drivers should slow down.

All King County Metro buses were operating on normal schedules Sunday morning.

Weather advisories that had been in effect across the Puget Sound region on Saturday had cleared out by Sunday, with only some small-craft advisories still remaining for boaters in the north Sound.

About 1,300 homes were without power in Snohomish County Sunday morning, largely between Arlington and Stanwood, according to the Snohomish Public Utility District.

On Sunday morning, Seattle City Light was reporting only 17 customers without power. Puget Sound Energy was reporting 25 outages across the region, affecting just under 1,000 customers.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport had 55 flight delays Sunday morning, but only two cancellations, after dozens of cancellations Saturday, according to the flight-tracking site FlightAware.