The massive chunk of Seattle’s Pier 58 that collapsed Sunday during demolition work plunged into Elliott Bay in a matter of seconds, leaving almost no time for two workers to escape, dramatic new video of the incident shows.

Trees and heavy concrete planters plummeted into the water, pulling the 4-ton fountain, its concrete pump station and a concrete terrace in behind. It was a near-miracle that the workers sent into the water at the city-owned pier suffered only minor injuries as the immense blocks tumbled down.

Five workers were able to avoid the collapse, including some who were standing on the boardwalk portion of the pier, which is supported by timber piles and which remained intact.

In the video, recorded from the Seattle Aquarium building adjacent to the site, those workers can be seen running to help the victims, who landed just south of where most of the debris crumbled.

“It was a traumatic experience” for the crew, Jessica Murphy, construction manager for the city’s Office of the Waterfront, said at a remote news conference Tuesday. “We were very lucky” that the injuries weren’t worse.

“I cannot overemphasize how extraordinarily fortunate we are there was no additional injury, with elements as big and heavy as they were” crashing down, added Marshall Foster, the office’s director.

Built in 1974, Pier 58 is located between the Great Wheel and the Seattle Aquarium. The section that collapsed, at the north end of the pier, was supported by steel-encased concrete piles. But those piles had begun to fail, creating an unsteady weight.

The pier, also known as Waterfront Park, was discovered last month to be separating from the Elliott Bay Seawall, and that’s why the city ordered the pier to be demolished on an emergency schedule, Foster said.

At the time of the collapse, the workers were saw-cutting a concrete planter away from the pier, Foster said. They were working to remove as much weight as quickly as possible from the area supported by the steel-encased piles, Foster said. The workers had removed 20,000 pounds Saturday.

The concrete piece the workers were saw-cutting when the collapse occurred had been secured with a chain to a crane. That piece hung in the air when the rest of the area dropped into the water.

“We couldn’t support the whole pier with the crane,” Murphy said. “There was a lot of weight with all that concrete.”

The saw-cutting work was “non-structural,” but the pier “was in an active movement already,” Foster said. Saw-cutting puts less weight and stress on structures than other demolition methods, Murphy added.

There was a system set up at the site to monitor the pier’s movement, with an automatic alarm for emergencies, Foster said.

“It did go off,” Murphy said. “The audible alarm was heard. We also had somebody there with an air horn to ensure the sound was heard by everyone.”

Two workers couldn’t scramble away in time. In an extended version of the video, shown Tuesday by the city, they can be seen walking around the danger zone just before the collapse.

The demolition work was accelerated late last week after Pier 58 began separating from the Elliott Bay Seawall more quickly, Foster said. The structure had been moving a quarter inch each week; that rate nearly doubled last week, he said.

The city was particularly concerned about the pump house and a Seattle City Light electrical vault stationed in the same area, directly next to the aquarium. The vault provides electrical service to the aquarium, including exhibits, Foster said. The collapse narrowly missed the vault, leaving the aquarium and its electrical service undamaged, he said.

The debris that sank will need to be extracted, according to the city, which is still evaluating the wreckage and has yet to develop a new plan. The concrete blocks will need to be broken up in order to be retrieved from the water, said Murphy. It’s not yet clear whether the area is safe for divers, she said.

State and federal workplace safety inspectors have opened investigations into the incident, The Seattle Times reported Monday.

The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries and the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration will investigate the city and two contractors that were involved with the project before a chunk of the pier plunged into Elliott Bay.

The contractors are Orion Marine Contractors and Evergreen Concrete Cutting. The city intends to keep Orion Marine on the project, Foster said, describing the state and federal investigations as “not at all uncommon in a major incident like this.”

The city knew Pier 58 was at risk long ago, due to regular reports on the structure. In 2016, 52% of the timber piles were seriously decayed, up from 3% in 2006, according to a report at the time that predicted piles would fail by 2021.

Seattle had long intended to remove and replace Pier 58 with a new park as part of the broader waterfront overhaul that already has included the construction of a new Elliott Bay Seawall and last year’s deconstruction of the Alaskan Way Viaduct.

Until recently, the plan was to demolish the pier in 2022; metal plates span the joint between the pier and the seawall, accommodating some movement. But the city decided a change in schedule was needed last month, when workers checking an unrelated waterfront issue discovered the pier had moved several inches away from the seawall, leaving a visible gap.

The pier was closed to the public and the city selected contractors for the project, using emergency contracts that were exempt from bidding requirements. The city initially said the demolition would cost $4.3 million and last until early 2021.

The steel-encased piles were responsible, more than the timber piles, for resisting Pier 58’s lateral movement, said the 2016 report, which included a warning about the metal corroding being corroded by salt water.

“The north terrace in particular has serious reinforcing steel corrosion that may not be accelerating at this time but is ongoing,” the report said.

The Pier 58 fountain, designed by Seattle artist and architect James FitzGerald and cast a year after his death from bone cancer by his widow and artistic collaborator, Margaret Tomkins, features abstract shapes that resemble blocky trees.

Before the collapse, the city planned to incorporate the fountain into the new Pier 58 park. That’s still the hope, Foster said Tuesday.