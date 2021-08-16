A C-17 airplane bearing the markings of a Joint Base Lewis-McChord Air Force unit from Washington state was seen Monday in dramatic video from the airport in Kabul during the U.S. evacuation.

The video, shared widely online, shows desperate civilians clinging to the plane as it taxis down the runway.

Scenes of panic and chaos played out at the airport in Kabul as crowds of people desperate to escape Afghanistan rushed onto the tarmac.



Some clung to the sides of planes, even as one taxied down the runway, in a bid to flee the Taliban.https://t.co/pAgoGW7tos pic.twitter.com/4YGQd2iEzk — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 16, 2021

The aircraft is part of the 62nd Air Lift Wing, 446th, a unit at JBLM, that has been involved in other humanitarian operations, ranging from evacuating people during Hurricane Katrina to an earlier Afghanistan airdrop of humanitarian rations.

In inquiries Monday morning, the U.S. Central Command declined to comment on the role of the unit in the evacuations underway at the Kabul airport citing the need for security in an ongoing operation.

The video is emerging as one of the searing images of recent days as the Taliban took control of the country. It embodies the anguish of those who fear being left behind in U.S. evacuations of Afghans who worked with the U.S. government, and also raises troubling questions about the security breakdowns that enabled civilians to pour onto a runway where a U.S. military aircraft was on the move.

Some clung to the outside of the aircraft, while many more ran down the airstrip as it taxied.

NBC, in a broadcast of the video, described the aircraft attempting to take off.

Pentagon spokesman John F. Kirby said that there had been a security breach on the civilian side of the airport, and that has resulted in American Marines shutting down flights until order can be restored. Other videos have shown scenes of crowds on the runway with the sounds of gunfire in the background.

“As you’re aware, there have been significant developments in Kabul overnight. We are working to reestablish security at Hamid Karzai International Airport following breaches overnight that emanated from the civilian side of the airfield. And I think, as you know, the civilian side is the southern part of the field; the military side is the northern part of the field,” Kirby said in a Monday briefing with reporters.

“At this time, out of an abundance of caution, there are no flights coming or going, military or civilian, and this is because of large crowds that are still on the tarmac on the southern side of the field, the civilian side of the field,” Kirby said. “U.S. military forces are on the scene working alongside Turkish and other … international troops to clear the area of people. We do not know how long this will take. We’ve certainly seen all the dramatic video coming from the airport today, and we obviously don’t want anyone else to get hurt, so we’re going to work methodically in coming hours to restore a safe and secure environment so that air operations can resume.”

Over the next 48 hours, the Defense Department is expanding the U.S. security presence to include 6,000 troops and will be taking over air traffic control, according to a joint statement from the Defense and State departments, adding there will be an acceleration of evacuations for thousands of Afghans eligible for U.S. Special Immigrant Visas.

The C-17 Globemaster is a long-haul military transport plane able to carry passengers and cargo and able “to use small airfields in harsh terrain anywhere in the world,” according to a description published on the website of Boeing, the aircraft’s manufacturer.

The 446th Airlift Wing provides crews to support global operations, and its missions include aeromedical support, according to the unit’s website. The 446th’s history dates back to World War II, and is comprised of three squadrons, which are designed to work in tandem with active duty units.

The 446th is a reservist unit but active duty personnel may form all or part of the crews.