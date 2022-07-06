Over the Fourth of July weekend, crews responded to six fires involving fireworks in Seattle and dozens of people were treated for fireworks-related injuries.

None of the fires resulted in significant structure fires, David Cuerpo, a spokesperson for the Seattle Fire Department said Wednesday afternoon.

However, between July 1 and 5, SFD responded to three emergency medical incidents involving fireworks.

The three patients — a 9-year-old boy, a 91-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man — were all in stable condition. The boy and the man were taken to the hospital and the woman had minor injuries and did not require hospital care, according to Cuerpo.

As of Tuesday evening, Harborview Medical Center has treated 45 people for firework-related injuries, according to hospital spokesperson Susan Gregg. The most severe injuries are to the hands and eyes, she said.

In 2020, fireworks set parts of a four-story apartment building ablaze in West Seattle on July 4, causing $100,000 in damage. Two fires linked to fireworks in unincorporated King County in 2019 killed or critically wounded and displaced residents after Fourth of July celebrations.

Fireworks are banned in Seattle, and this was the first Fourth of July that a ban on the sale and use of consumer fireworks was also in effect for unincorporated King County.

At least four people — including a child — died in fireworks incidents across the U.S. over the holiday weekend, according to the Associated Press.

In California, police found a severely injured 42-year-old man unconscious and not breathing Monday night. He died at a hospital and reportedly used illegal fireworks.

In Indiana, an 11-year-old boy died in a firework incident Sunday night. Police were investigating his death. A 43-year-old man died from injuries he suffered Sunday night when fireworks exploded near his face as he was setting off fireworks at home.

An 18-year-old man in Minnesota died on Monday after a firework exploded and severely wounded his face and hands.

A new report by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, released last month, found a significant rising trend in fireworks-related injuries, jumping 25% between 2006 and 2021.

Seattle Times staff reporter Daisy Zavala Magaña contributed to this report.