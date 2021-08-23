TACOMA — Up to 35 people incarcerated at the Pierce County Jail have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The News Tribune reports over the last few days people reported feeling ill and were tested at the jail’s health clinic. By Sunday, 25 to 35 coronavirus tests came back positive. More tests are pending.

Following a protocol developed last year, officials immediately put roughly 180 people housed at the jail into quarantine. That’s about one third of the jail’s population, which numbered 548 Sunday.

“We follow isolation and quarantine protocols as advised by the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department to stem the spread among the individuals in our care,” Sheriff Ed Troyer said.

The outbreak means the jail will only allow people arrested on suspicion of violent crimes to be booked. That includes murder, manslaughter, first-degree assault, rape, child molestation, kidnapping, child assault, domestic violence and possessing explosive devices.