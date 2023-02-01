Seattle firefighters and staff from a doggy day care in Lake City rescued dozens of dogs from a fire Wednesday morning.

Multiple fire crews responded to The Dog Resort on Lake City Way Northeast around 11 a.m. and had the blaze under control shortly thereafter, according to the Seattle Fire Department. Staff members were working to account for all the dogs early Wednesday afternoon.

The fire appeared to be internal, as the building remained intact from the outside. Firefighters made their way to the roof to make holes, allowing smoke to ventilate.

No injuries were reported among the seven Dog Resort employees at the facility. Medics evaluated one worker, SFD said.

The dogs were shepherded to a business’ fenced property across the street.

Two dogs were treated with an oxygen mask and taken to a veterinary hospital.

Animal control officers were called to help with the displaced animals.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story will be updated.