BAY VIEW, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say about 50 dead cows that had been improperly disposed of were found on a farm in northwest Washington.
The Skagit Valley Herald reports after complaints from neighbors and an investigation by Skagit County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Officer Emily Diaz, the sheriff’s office on Tuesday served a search warrant on the property in Bay View.
Skagit County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Patrol Chad Clark says some cows had to be euthanized because of extremely poor health.
Clark says authorities are in the process of seizing more than 150 cows that will receive veterinary care and will likely later be auctioned.
In 2005, an investigation revealed 172 dead cows scattered on the same property, which is owned by Roger and Marsha Pederson. The newspaper’s efforts to reach the Pedersons were unsuccessful Wednesday.
Authorities are investigating.