Travelers near Spokane faced long backups Tuesday afternoon after 50 to 100 vehicles crashed on a 4-mile span of Interstate 90, according to Washington State Patrol.

The crashes started around 2:30 p.m. after a storm brought a flurry of snow to the area. All lanes of traffic in both directions were initially shut down near the Spokane International Airport, said state Department of Transportation spokeswoman Beth Bousley. Traffic slowed to a crawl for hours as damaged cars were towed out of the roadway.

All westbound lanes were open as of 5:30 p.m., with one eastbound lane still closed, said Trooper Jeff Sevigney.

Five people were taken to hospitals, but no serious injuries were reported, Bousley said.

Here's another loop of I-90 from the time of the #SnowSquall2019 until ~now. #wawx pic.twitter.com/0kX2Y9Jpnq — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) November 27, 2019

Officials are warning drivers to check conditions and traffic before beginning their holiday travels and to be prepared for changing conditions.

Drivers going through the Spokane area should exercise caution, as conditions are expected to worsen as the temperatures drop Tuesday night, Bousley said.

“We’re asking people to be really diligent and drive safely,” Bousley said.