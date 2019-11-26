Travelers on Interstate 90 faced long backups Tuesday afternoon after 60 to 70 vehicles were involved in crashes near Spokane, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

The crashes, which started around 2:30 p.m. after a storm brought a flurry of snow to the area, initially shut down all lanes of traffic in both directions near the Spokane International Airport, said WSDOT spokeswoman Beth Bousley. Traffic slowed to a crawl for hours as damaged cars were towed out of the roadway.

All westbound lanes were open as of 5:30 p.m., with one eastbound lane still closed, said Trooper Jeff Sevigney.

Five people were taken to hospitals, but no serious injuries were reported, Bousley said.

Here's another loop of I-90 from the time of the #SnowSquall2019 until ~now. #wawx pic.twitter.com/0kX2Y9Jpnq — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) November 27, 2019

WSDOT is warning drivers to check conditions and traffic before heading into or out of the Spokane area. Drivers should exercise caution, as conditions are expected to worsen as the temperatures drop Tuesday night, Bousley said.

“We’re asking people to be really diligent and drive safely,” Bousley said.