Lower tides are expected in the coming days, which should help in the search as shallower areas of the river are exposed, according to the Skagit County Sheriff's Office.

Searchers continue to scour a stretch of the Skagit River near Conway in Skagit County, where a 2-year-old boy went missing Thursday and is now presumed drowned.

More than 50 people from six agencies were continuing the search, Sgt. Brian Morgan of the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office said by phone Sunday.

The boy was playing in a toy electric car near the river and apparently was washed away, Morgan said. The car was found about a half mile down the river. Searchers are looking in a two-mile stretch of river using a drone, helicopter, divers, and boats Morgan said.

A side scanner was also used to search under the water. Images from the scanner are being analyzed to target continued searching this week both by divers and an underwater unmanned vehicle, Morgan said.

The Skagit was running high when the incident occurred Thursday but has been declining in flow by the day. Lower tides expected in the coming days should help in the search, as shallower areas of the river are exposed, Morgan said.