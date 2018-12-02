Lower tides are expected in the coming days, which should help in the search as shallower areas of the river are exposed, according to the Skagit County Sheriff's Office.
Searchers continue to scour a stretch of the Skagit River near Conway in Skagit County, where a 2-year-old boy went missing Thursday and is now presumed drowned.
More than 50 people from six agencies were continuing the search, Sgt. Brian Morgan of the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office said by phone Sunday.
The boy was playing in a toy electric car near the river and apparently was washed away, Morgan said. The car was found about a half mile down the river. Searchers are looking in a two-mile stretch of river using a drone, helicopter, divers, and boats Morgan said.
A side scanner was also used to search under the water. Images from the scanner are being analyzed to target continued searching this week both by divers and an underwater unmanned vehicle, Morgan said.
Most Read Local Stories
- Proof of alien visitors? Artifact from an ancient civilization? The truth is out there — in Seattle WATCH
- 'I am a gay Christian': Debates about LGBTQ acceptance roil Seattle-area nonprofits, churches VIEW
- Seattle, suburbs would lose all water pressure within 24 hours of catastrophic earthquake, city study says
- Puget Sound's orcas are back in town, thrilling onlookers at Alki
- 'Like terrain for a Jeep obstacle course': the enduring mystery of why Seattle can't fix its roads | Danny Westneat
The Skagit was running high when the incident occurred Thursday but has been declining in flow by the day. Lower tides expected in the coming days should help in the search, as shallower areas of the river are exposed, Morgan said.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.