For the second Saturday in a row, hundreds of people filled downtown Seattle in support of Palestinians, holding a vigil and marching as the death toll continues to rise in the Israel-Hamas war.

Protesters packed Westlake Park draped in kaffiyehs and Palestinian flags, and holding signs reading “Ceasefire!” and “Free all Palestinian political prisoners.” The event was organized by Samidoun Seattle, Falastiniyat, University of Washington’s Students United for Palestinian Equality and Return, and the Palestinian American Community Center of Washington State.

Hila Keller, who is Jewish, held a sign reading “Long live Palestine/Jews say no/occupation genocide apartheid.” Keller said the Israeli government does not represent all Jews, and she opposes its “fascist and genocidal” methods.

“This is not in our name,” Keller said. “Our safety does not require the oppression and the destruction of another people.”

The mass marched through downtown to the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building with drums and chants like “hey hey, ho ho, the occupations has got to go,” while nearby tourists stared and recorded demonstrators on their phones.

Advertising

Fighting has escalated after Hamas blindsided the Israeli government two weeks ago. The Hamas attacks on southern Israel killed over 1,400 civilians and troops and took large numbers of civilians hostage, according to government officials. More than 4,300 people have been killed in Gaza, including the disputed 500-person death toll from a hospital explosion, the Hamas-run Health Ministry has reported.

The Rafah border in Egypt opened Friday to let a trickle of needed aid into the besieged Palestinian territory. A United Nations monitor said more aid is needed, though, and Doctors Without Borders says Gaza’s health care system is “facing collapse.”

Meanwhile, two Americans taken hostage by Hamas — Illinois resident Judith Raanan and her 17-year-old daughter, Natalie — were freed after two weeks in captivity.

President Joe Biden and local leaders, including Gov. Jay Inslee, have expressed support for Israel. Seattle police increased patrols around Jewish places of worship following the war’s outbreak.

And international outrage is mounting toward the West for its absolute support for the Israeli military amid their killing of Palestinian civilians.

“The message the Arab world is hearing is loud and clear,” King Abdullah II of Jordan said in his remarks during a global peace summit in Egypt on Saturday. “Palestinian lives matter less than Israeli ones. Our lives matter less than other lives. The application of international law is optional, and human rights have boundaries — they stop at borders, they stop at races and they stop at religions.”

Advertising

On Saturday, an organizer with SUPER UW said the group was directing its call to institutions like UW, Seattle City Council and the federal government, as well as companies like Microsoft and Boeing.

“We are calling for an end to the siege,” Alon Lapid said. “We are calling for an end to U.S. military aid and we are calling for an end to media complicity.”

Despite taking place thousands of miles from the U.S., the conflict and the longstanding grievances underlying it have stirred discontent in American homes, workplaces and schools.

Hundreds of people gathered in Kirkland the day after war broke out, with groups of demonstrators waving Palestinian and Israeli flags from opposite sides of a street. Some people briefly scuffled, with police at one point deploying a PepperBall bio-irritant into the crowd.

Hundreds also gathered a couple of days later in Bellevue, where the American Jewish Committee passed out signs with the message “Seattle Stands with Israel.” Area residents with friends and family in Israel and Gaza expressed fears about their loved ones.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell warned against antisemitism, and area residents received news of friends and loved ones killed in the conflict in Israel and Gaza. Among the victims was UW alum Hayim Katsman, 32, who was killed by Hamas in his home in southwest Israel.

Demonstrators intend to gather every week, Lapid said, until the “siege on Gaza is lifted.”