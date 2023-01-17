The downtown Nike store is shuttering its doors on Friday, marking an end to the storefront’s decadeslong presence in Seattle.

“We look forward to serving you at Nike.com,” read a sign posted in the store windows Tuesday.

The store at Sixth Avenue and Pike Street has been a downtown staple since it opened in 1996. Even before the store opened as NikeTown, a 1994 Seattle Times article called the retailer a “different kind of store” that promised to revive the downtown street corner.

Nike did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday on why the store is closing.

Nike filed plans for a new full-scale store at Factoria mall in Bellevue last year, according to the Puget Sound Business Journal. The store is now open.

The closure is another blow to the heart of Seattle’s retail and business core, still recovering from pandemic effects. Monthly visitors fell to less than 500,000 in April 2020 from more than 2 million before the pandemic’s onset, according to data collected by the Downtown Seattle Association.

“We never like to see a downtown retailer choose to close and NikeTown has been a great part of our retail mix through the years,” said a statement from the Downtown Seattle Association. “We are excited about several newcomers who have opened their doors in recent months with more on the way.”

As downtown recovers, safety concerns have caused several stores, including multiple Starbucks locations, to close their doors.

“To help foster [businesses’] success we need to ensure a safe and welcoming environment, something that’s been improving in downtown and is top of mind for our city leaders,” the Downtown Seattle Association statement read.

Seattle Times news researcher Miyoko Wolf contributed to this story.