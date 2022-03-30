The southbound Interstate 5 ramp to Union Street in downtown Seattle is closed Wednesday morning for an emergency fence repair, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
WSDOT is urging drivers to take alternate routes, with delays expected as crews fix the fence near the ramp.
The ramp was closed shortly before 8:30 a.m. There was no estimated time for reopening.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.