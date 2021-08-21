Puyallup police told residents to evacuate early Saturday morning and recalled “all available officers” after a large commercial fire downtown raised concerns of “toxic chemicals and explosions from the fire scene.”

The blaze was reported at 5:22 at a cold storage building in downtown Puyallup that reportedly contains 1,000 pounds of anhydrous ammonia, according to a post from Central Pierce Fire & Rescue.

We do not have an estimated time for the evacuation zone to end. We continue to encourage residents to evacuate as well as businesses if you are within 1.1 miles of the fire scene due to dangers at the fire scene. pic.twitter.com/Kg3K3zOyHC — Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) August 21, 2021

Residents living within 1.1 miles of the facility, located at 240 15th Street SE, were ordered to evacuate and all other residents were asked to stay well away from the scene.

“Please do not come to the scene to try to see what is happening. We need all roads leading to the fire open for apparatus like this to help us fight the fire,” Puyallup Police posted.

An evacuation center had been opened at the Puyallup Nazarene Church on 7 Ave SW, police said.

Puyallup police said “all available officers have been recalled to duty and are going through the neighborhoods to assist with the evacuation notice,” according to a social media post by the department. “If you see or hear an officer announcing the evacuation we encourage you to evacuate.”

Police posted to social media shortly after the fire was reported that anyone within 1.1 miles of 15th Street Southeast and East Main needed to leave immediately, The News Tribune reported, and the department later updated that anyone within 1.1.miles of 15th and East Pioneer needed to get out.

This is a developing story and will be updated.