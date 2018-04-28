Seattle City Light crews were out Sunday morning scrambling to restore power to more than 4,000 customers in Columbia City and Beacon Hill.

A downed tree and blown transformer have resulted in a significant power outage in Columbia City and Beacon Hill.

The incident occurred in the 2500 block of South Columbian Way about 9 a.m., according to Seattle police.

A large tree has fallen down across the roadway in the 2400 block of S Columbian, knocking down wires and blowing a transformer in the 4800 block of S Angeline. Please avoid this immediate area while crews respond to make the roadway safe. @seattledot @SEACityLight — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) April 28, 2018

Seattle City Light is saying it could be several hours before power is fully restored. Roughly 4,400 residents and businesses were affected Saturday morning.