Seattle City Light crews were out Sunday morning scrambling to restore power to more than 4,000 customers in Columbia City and Beacon Hill.

Mike Carter
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

A downed tree and blown transformer have resulted in a significant power outage in Columbia City and Beacon Hill.

The incident occurred in the 2500 block of South Columbian Way about 9 a.m., according to Seattle police.

Seattle City Light is saying it could be several hours before power is fully restored. Roughly 4,400 residents and businesses were affected Saturday morning.

Mike Carter: 206-464-3706 or mcarter@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @stimesmcarter.