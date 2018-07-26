Douglas County deputies were called to conduct a welfare check after Peggy M. Teulilo didn't show up to work, according to a release from Douglas County Sheriff Kevin W. Morris.
A Douglas County woman was found dead Wednesday morning and sheriff’s deputies arrested her husband for investigation of domestic violence-related second-degree murder, according to the sheriff’s office.
Peggy M. Teulilo, 68, hadn’t shown up to work and Douglas County deputies were sent to her home to conduct a welfare check and found her dead, according to a release from Douglas County Sheriff Kevin W. Morris. The woman suffered a severe head injury, he said.
Teulilo’s 68-year-old husband, of Rock Island, was arrested and booked into the Chelan County Regional Jail, the sheriff said.
The incident is under investigation and no further details were provided.
