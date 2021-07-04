A wildfire in Douglas County near East Wenatchee had consumed 1,000 acres of sage and grasslands by Sunday evening, with fire officials warning the blaze is still growing and is threatening homes, infrastructure and farmland, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Batterman fire began around 2:50 p.m. Sunday, and by 3:30 p.m. State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized state fire officials to mobilize and help local firefighters from Douglas County Fire Districts 1 and 2 in battling the fire, according to a Sunday news release. Evacuations were underway and the cause of the fire was still being investigated.

The State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray, south of Lakewood, was activated to help coordinate the fire response.

Just before 6 p.m., the temperature in Douglas County was 92 degrees, with 11 mph winds from the west and 14% humidity, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.