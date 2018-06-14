Temperatures expected to approach 90 degrees in the Seattle area next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Seattleites tempted to dial up their home heaters should hold off as hotter weather is on its way starting Friday, marking the beginning of a warming trend, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures may climb to more than 80 degrees over Father’s Day weekend, and rise further to a forecast of 86 degrees next week, which would be about 16 degrees above normal, meteorologist Dana Felton said Thursday.

Temperatures could touch 90 degrees in Olympia, he said.

“In the 73 years of records at Sea-Tac (airport), we’ve only had 32 days total with a high of 90 degrees or greater in June,” said Felton.

Still, we’ve had a bit of a streak with 90-plus degree June days in the last three years, he said.

“Everybody’s got their favorite weather,” said NWS meteorologist Dustin Guy. “Next week will be one for the folks who like it warm.”

Thursday started with fog that caused 30 minute delays on average to arriving and departing flights at the airport, according to the SeaTac International Airport website. The weather service said the rest of the day was expected to remain slightly blustery with a below-average high of 66 degrees and a chance of rain, Guy said.

On Friday, the sun will make an appearance and the high will edge up to 70 or so, but a weak low will keep temperatures from rising quickly, he said.

Saturday in the Puget Sound region will likely see temperatures creeping up to the mid-70s and by Sunday, the high could be around 80 degrees, the weather service is forecasting.