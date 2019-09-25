Don’t swim in Lake Union for now.

Seattle Public Utilities has posted signs near Westlake Avenue North and Galer Street advising people to refrain from swimming until water samples have been tested, according to a Twitter post by the utility.

The warning was issued “out of caution” Tuesday after utility workers inspecting the city’s drainage lines detected an improper connection with a private sewer.

“Our crews are now keeping sewage out of the line (and Lake Union!) while we work with neighbors to get it fixed,” Seattle Public Utilities said.