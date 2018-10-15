Seattle could break a record on Wednesday, when its high temperature may climb into the upper 70s.

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect weather to go to a pumpkin patch, corn maze or apple orchard, this week is probably your best bet.

The National Weather Service forecasts dry and sunny conditions, with highs in the 60s through the weekend. That’s unusual for October, Seattle-based NWS meteorologist Samantha Borth said by phone Monday morning.

“It will be a good week for fall activities,” she said. “We’re projecting it will be nice all week.”

Seattle could break a record on Wednesday, when its high temperature may climb into the upper 70s, according to NWS. The record at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for that day was set in 2002 at 70 degrees.

October has already been relatively warm and dry. The high temperature each day hasn’t dipped below 56 degrees, and low temperatures have been in the 40s and 50s. There have been 1.09 inches of precipitation recorded at Sea-Tac this month.

It may seem especially dry when comparing it with October of last year, when Sea-Tac recorded 4.8 inches of rain, or almost 40 percent above average for the month.