In unrelated incidents, a man and a family recently tried to safely dispose of grenades found in their home — devices likely dating to World War II — by bringing them to law-enforcement authorities in Snohomish County. Authorities are cautioning against anyone following their lead.

A family brought two grenades to the Sheriff’s Office last week, said spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe. The devices still contained explosives.

Protocol required the office to notify its bomb unit to respond and evaluate the devices. It’s not safe to transport grenades, O’Keefe said, and authorities encourage anyone who finds a grenade in their home, for instance left as an heirloom, to leave them in place and call the nonemergency line at 425-407-3999.

After inspecting the grenades, the Sheriff’s Office coordinated with the military to properly dispose of them, she said.

In a separate case, a man on Friday tried to turn in a rusty grenade to staff at the Snohomish County Jail in Everett. That grenade was not capable of causing harm, said Everett Police Lt. Ryan Dalberg.

The man placed the device on the steps of the jail and called 911. He then went inside the jail lobby to speak with the staff.

When responding officers arrived at the jail, the man started shouting.

Police and the bomb squad verified that the grenade did not contain explosive material, and the man was taken into custody for a mental-health evaluation, Dalberg said.

Neither the family members nor the man are being charged with a crime because police determined there was no intent to cause harm.

Anyone who finds potentially threatening devices is encouraged to notify police for inspection and pickup.