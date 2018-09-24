Even though the last day of summer was Friday, NOAA said a developing El Nino is extending the chance of warmer-than-normal temperatures this season.

Seattle weather did its best over the weekend to give us a sense of a return to normal with cooling temperatures and, yes, rain.

But Puget Sound residents can expect echos of the region’s driest summer on record to return this week, with sunny skies and temperatures around 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. A warmer-than-normal fall is also on tap, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

“It’s pretty much sunny and dry for the next several days,” weather-service meteorologist Dustin Guy said.

Even though Friday was the last day of summer, NOAA said a developing El Nino is extending the chance of warmer-than-normal temperatures this season. NOAA predicts a 50 percent chance that El Nino will form during the fall.

While the weather service in Seattle can’t forecast farther than two weeks ahead, a meteorologist did say this October will see higher-than-average temperatures and lower-than-average precipitation, and we’ll have a preview this week. The average high temperature for October is 60 degrees, average low is 46 degrees, and average rainfall is 3.5 inches.

This week’s high temperatures could reach the upper 60s and low 70s, but that won’t last through the weekend.

“As we get into the weekend it should start cooling off a little bit and we could see more clouds as we head into Saturday and Sunday,” he said.

Clearing skies are giving locals another treat: a full view of the harvest moon, or the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox. It usually occurs at the end of September but can also fall in October. This year, it just happens to fall on Sept. 24.

During the harvest moon, the Earth’s satellite often appears particularly large and may have an orange cast. It also appears shortly after sunset, which results in bright moonlit evenings that, according to The Farmer’s Almanac, used to help farmers harvest their crops.