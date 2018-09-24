Even though the last day of Summer was Sep. 21, NOAA said a developing El Nino is extending the chance of warmer-than-normal temperatures this season.

Seattle weather did its best over the weekend to give us a sense of a return to normal with cooling temperatures and, yes, rain.

But Puget Sound residents can expect echos of the region’s driest summer on record to return this week, with sunny skies and temperatures around 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. A warmer-than-normal fall is also on tap, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

“It’s pretty much sunny and dry for the next several days,” said NWS meteorologist Dustin Guy.

Even though the last day of Summer was Sep. 21, NOAA said a developing El Nino is extending the chance of warmer-than-normal temperatures this season. NOAA predicts there is a 50 percent chance that El Nino will form during the fall.

While the National Weather Service in Seattle can’t forecast farther than two weeks ahead, a meteorologist did say this October will see high higher-than-average temperatures and lower-than-average precipitation starting this week. The average high temperature for the month of October is 60 degrees, average low is 46 degrees , and average rainfall is 3.5 inches.

This week’s high temperatures could reach the upper 60s and low 70s, but it won’t last through the weekend.

“As we get into the weekend it should start cooling off a little bit and we could see more clouds as we head into Saturday and Sunday,” he said.

In addition to the sun, clearing skies are giving locals another treat: a full view of the Harvest Moon, or the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox. It usually occurs at the end of September but can also fall in October. This year, it just happens to fall on Sept. 24.

During the Harvest Moon, the earth’s satellite often appears particularly large and may have an orange cast. It also appears shortly after sunset, which results in bright moonlit evenings that, according to The Farmer’s Almanac, used to help farmers harvest their crops.