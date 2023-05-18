Back when Don Duncan was one of The Seattle Times’ great chroniclers of local people, events and history, his colleagues used to play a game called “Stump the Dunc.”

They would ask him a trivia question — say about the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair — in hopes they could find a hole in his vast storehouse of knowledge. “Very rarely would we be able to stump him,” said former Times reporter Jack Broom.

In Duncan’s 41-year career as a proud “newspaper man,” as he called himself, he talked to everyone from celebrities like Elvis Presley and Princess Diana, on visits to Tacoma and British Columbia, respectively, to local nudists and “water-witchers” who claimed they could divine the location of water beneath the earth.

He wrote thousands of stories, including about the 1979 sinking of the Hood Canal Bridge and a multiday trip retracing the Lewis and Clark expedition. He also authored two books: “Washington: The First One Hundred Years,” which arose out of a series Duncan wrote for The Times, and “Meet Me at the Center,” about the Seattle World’s Fair.

He loved the work so much he kept writing long after his retirement in 1991, freelancing pieces for The Times into his 90s. He even wrote his own obit, leaving a question mark for the date of his passing.

Duncan died Monday due to complications from a fall. He was 97.

His children and former colleagues remembered him as a larger-than-life figure whose prolific and wide-ranging output was perhaps most marked by empathy. “He was just a really, really kind human being,” said Alex MacLeod, managing editor during the second of Duncan’s two long-running stints at The Times.

Like many, MacLeod believes Duncan’s impoverished, Depression-era childhood informed his understanding of people’s lives and problems. Duncan was the only child of a single mother who at various times cleaned houses, worked for a federal Works Progress Administration sewing room and, for extra money, sold artificial flowers outside Husky Stadium. To save money on trolley fare, she walked 9 miles to get to the stadium from their Beacon Hill rooming house, Duncan recalled in his self-written obit.

Duncan’s mother was determined that her son be successful, said Joyce Van Buren, one of Duncan’s three children. She was the kind of mother who, if her son came home with five A’s and a B, said: “Maybe you can do better next time.”

He became a fierce competitor, even when pursuing hobbies. After graduating from Cleveland High School, Duncan served during World War II in the Philippines as a clerk, largely because of his fast typing. He played table tennis on the side and won a championship among U.S. Army soldiers in the Philippines, according to Van Buren and Duncan’s son Bruce. (Duncan is also survived by another son, David.)

“Our dad didn’t drink or smoke (apart from a pipe),” Van Buren said. He told confidants he didn’t want to be like his father, who had been prone to drinking and left his mom. “But he won a lot of cigarettes and beer, apparently, playing pingpong,” Van Buren continued. He sold his takings and bought a shortwave radio.

After the war, he attended the University of Washington on the GI Bill. There he studied journalism and, one fateful day, went on a double blind date. He never saw his date again, but was instantly smitten with the woman accompanying the other guy, Mary Rogers.

“It took him several years to convince her that she needed to marry him,” Van Buren said.

“Mary was more of an introvert,” recalled Becky Woodworth, who for decades sang in a church choir with the couple and saw them as second parents. Woodworth often stopped by their Kirkland home on the way to choir practice for tea and cookies. She and Mary, who died in 2018, would sit in the garden and watch the birds while Duncan talked on the phone. “Then, he would come in and talk a mile a minute,” Woodworth said.

“He loved an audience,” Broom said. “He liked to tell stories. And he liked to retell stories.”

Duncan’s storytelling career began at a series of small papers before he landed a job in the early 1950s at what is now The News Tribune in Tacoma. He was writing for that paper when he interviewed Presley. As Duncan tells the story in his obit, the young star called the Tribune newsroom to say, “That’s the best story anybody ever wrote about me.”

The Seattle Times lured Duncan away in 1958. He stayed there for almost the rest of his career, as alternately a general assignment reporter and columnist, except for a return to the Tribune for about a half-dozen years to become its managing editor.

“He missed the writing,” Van Buren said. He came back to The Times in 1979.

Duncan sometimes took his children on reporting outings. “Anybody want to come?” he’d ask if he were, for instance, headed out to spend time with people trying to spot UFOs. They would sit on lawn chairs on somebody’s front lawn and wait. “They never came that night,” Van Buren said.

Duncan had a reputation at work for being, as MacLeod put it, “lightning quick.” He was the guy you turned to with an important story on a tight deadline, like when The Times’ own publisher, W.J. ″Jerry″ Pennington, drowned in a boating accident in 1985.

But Duncan put in more time than some realized.

“He was a major worrier,” said Kathleen Triesch Saul, who edited Duncan for part of his second stint at the paper. He would ask himself: “Did I get it right? Did I get enough? Can I do this?”

“He often worked well into the night,” Triesch Saul said. “He and I had a little bit of a heart to heart on that topic.”

“I said, ‘Don: You are just turning out so many stories and doing it what people think is very quickly. But I know you’re here long after what your timecard says. And this creates a false sense of what it takes to do what you do.”

Not many could keep up with him. Among the many qualities relished by editors, he always had “millions of ideas,” Triesch Saul said.

In retirement, he kept a list — pages of ideas, stretching from the whimsical (“wedding presents that never wear out”) to the hard-hitting (“Does turning a church into a political platform have any impact [on] its tax-free non-profit status?”)

He fell into a depression after his wife’s death, just shy of their 69th wedding anniversary. “He would just sit at home and do nothing,” his friend Woodworth recalled. One day, she managed to persuade him to visit the region’s tulip fields. “He decided, yeah, maybe there was something left to life.”

Duncan was in remarkable shape for his age, rarely using even a cane to get around. He joked he was one of the few men in his late 90s who could both walk and hear, said friend and Times photographer Greg Gilbert. He lived in a Woodinville senior community, in a unit for someone who can manage independently.

Still, he had slowed down in recent months and infections put him in the hospital a couple of times. He went to a rehabilitation facility after one hospital stay and MacLeod saw him there last week.

Despite his surroundings, MacLeod said — “He was Dunc: full of stories, lots of questions.”